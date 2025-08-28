Robinson (undisclosed) was reverted to IR by the Patriots on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The offensive guard will now have to reach an injury settlement with the team to have a chance to play in 2025. Robinson played in 13 games and made 11 starts for the Patriots as a rookie last season, though he projected as a backup to Jared Wilson, a third-round in the 2025 draft, for the upcoming campaign.