Patriots' Lenzy Pipkins: Lands in New England
Pipkins (back) signed a contract with the Patriots on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Pipkins hasn't appeared in regular-season action since 2018, when he played one game at cornerback with the Colts and two games in Detroit as a special-teams contributor. Now fully recovered from the back injury he picked up last preseason, Pipkins will work to carve out a reserve role in New England.
