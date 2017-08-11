Play

Daniels carried 11 times for 39 yards in Thursday's 31-24 preseason loss to the Jaguars.

We wouldn't read too much into Daniels' effort Thursday, with the Patriots resting numerous starters, but the undrafted running back could well end up sticking with the team as a practice squad player.

