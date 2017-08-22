Play

Daniels (undisclosed) showed up to the practice field in full gear Tuesday, Erik Scalavino of the Patriots' official site reports.

The undrafted rookie likely won't find any offensive duties with the Patriots, but he could find himself in a special teams role. If Daniels doesn't make the team, though, he's shown efforts in the preseason that are worthy of a practice squad spot.

