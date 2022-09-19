Humphrey was on the field for 26 of a possible 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Steelers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In the process, Humphrey caught one of his two targets for 11 yards in Week 2. For now, the 24-year-old is off the fantasy radar while working as a depth option in a New England wideout corps that also includes Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.