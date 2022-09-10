The Patriots have elevated Humphrey from their practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.
With Jakobi Meyers (knee) listed as questionable for the contest, Humphrey provides the Patriots with some added Week 1 wideout depth, plus he's also an option to contribute on special teams if he's active Sunday.
