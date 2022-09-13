Humphrey was signed to the Patriots' active roster Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Humphrey was elevated to the Patriots' active roster prior to last Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins, as fellow receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) was listed as questionable for the contest. Meyers ended up playing, and the 225-pounder subsequently reverted back to the team's practice squad Monday. However, with RB Ty Montgomery (knee) being placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Humphrey was signed to New England's active roster once again. The 24-year-old provides the team with added WR depth ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Steelers, and he could serve as a contributor on special teams.
