The Patriots signed Humphrey to a one-year contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
There were reports that the wideout would be returning to the Saints, but the undrafted product out of Texas opted to sign with New England instead. In the absence of Michael Thomas (ankle), the 24-year-old complied a career-high 249 receiving yards across 10 games last season, but he faces a crowded wide receiver room with his new squad.
