Humphrey logged 54 of a possible 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Despite being second among the Patriots wideouts in terms of snaps Week 3, Humphrey didn't record a catch (on one target) in the contest. For now, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is off the fantasy radar, though his versatility (Humphrey saw TE reps in training camp) and blocking ability could keep earning him a share of playing time in the weeks ahead.
