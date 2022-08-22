Humphrey relayed Monday that he's seen some reps at tight end in training camp, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
If the 6-foot-4, 225 pounder -- who is listed as a wide receiver -- demonstrates that he has the versatility to play some tight end, it potentially could help him land a roster spot. Though two preseason games, Humphrey has logged 11 catches for 133 yards and a TD, while also making a mark on special teams.
