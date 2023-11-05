Jones completed 24 of 44 passes for 220 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Commanders. He added three rushing yards on three attempts.

Jones had Tyquan Thornton open but missed him on fourth down to end New England's opening drive in Washington territory. After failing to produce any points in the first quarter, Jones bounced back with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Henry in the second to put the Patriots on the board. Outside of that throw, Jones was largely inaccurate and inefficient, as he tied his season low with just 5.0 yards per attempt. Despite those struggles, Jones had New England in range for a game-tying field goal at Washington's 41-yard line but was picked off with 30 seconds left to end it. After this putrid performance, calls for Bailey Zappe to replace Jones under center could renew as the 2-7 Patriots prepare to face the Colts in Frankfurt in Week 10.