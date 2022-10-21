Jones (ankle) remained limited at practice Friday.
Following back-to-back limited practices, Jones appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Monday night's game against the Bears, though it seems likely the QB will approach the contest with an official 'questionable' designation. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, when asked if he'd be back this week after missing three games, Jones replied "I think I'm doing well. Just trying to get better and get my treatment. Day by day." In the event that Jones doesn't return for Monday's contest, fellow signal caller Bailey Zappe would be in line to face Chicago.