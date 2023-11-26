The Patriots are planning to have Jones start Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Giants, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

There has been uncertainty about who would start at quarterback for New England in Week 12 ever since head coach Bill Belichick refused to commit to either Jones, Bailey Zappe or another option following the team's Week 10 loss to Indianapolis. The Patriots were on bye last week, and Jones and Zappe split starting reps during practice this week, with Jones reportedly putting on the better performance. That appears to have been enough to allow him to maintain the lead role behind center, though a poor start to this Sunday's clash with New York could lead Belichick to turn to Zappe at any moment.