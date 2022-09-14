Jones (back) was present for Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, Jones experienced back spasms following Sunday's season-opening loss to the Dolphins, but the QB's presence at practice Wednesday bodes well for his chances of starting this weekend's game against the Steelers. It remains to be seen, however, whether the Patriots deem Jones a limited or full participant on their upcoming injury report.
More News
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Back improving•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: X-rays negative, could play Week 2•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Undergoes X-rays on back•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Stops for X-rays after Week 1 loss•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Sharp in preseason finale•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Minimal snaps expected Friday•