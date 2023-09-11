Jones completed 35 of 54 passes for 316 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

Jones and the Patriots fell behind 16-0 before the close of the first quarter, forcing the team to take to the air. That helped him reach 300 passing yards despite averaging only 5.8 yards per attempt. The highlights of Jones' performance came just before halftime and the close of the game, when he found Kendrick Bourne for a pair of scores from 19 and 11 yards away. The game took place in rain-soaked conditions, but Jones will have to increase his efficiency if he hopes to keep pace with the high-flying Dolphins offense in Week 2.