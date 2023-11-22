Jones isn't included on the Patriots' initial Week 12 injury report released Wednesday after he suffered an unspecified bruise in New England's 10-6 loss to Indianapolis in Week 10.

Though Jones was sent in for X-rays after he didn't take the field for the Patriots' final possession of the Nov. 12 loss to the Colts in Germany, the injury was never viewed as the primary cause of his absence. Instead, the Patriots' decision to go with Bailey Zappe -- who ended up throwing game-sealing interception -- late in the fourth quarter seemed to be a result of Jones being benched for performance-related reasons. While the Patriots were on bye this past week, head coach Bill Belichick was non-committal on the team's plans at quarterback moving forward, and the team has yet to name a starter for Sunday's game against the Giants as Week 12 prep gets underway. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Jones appeared to be the first quarterback taking reps during Tuesday's unofficial practice session, though Zappe saw a significant share of the snaps behind him. Will Grier also lingers on the roster as a third option at quarterback, and at this stage, it's conceivable that any of the three could draw the Week 12 start as the 2-8 Patriots look to put an end to a three-game losing streak.