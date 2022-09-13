Jones (back) continues to improve and is doing everything he needs to do in order to play Sunday against Pittsburgh, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Jones was plagued by back spasms late in the season-opening loss to Miami, but after X-rays came back negative following the game, he appears to have a good shot at suiting up Week 2. Wednesday's practice report will likely shed more light on the situation, but a final decision on Jones' status may not come until closer to Sunday. If he's unable to play, the Patriots have veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe as potential replacements.