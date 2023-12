Jones was active but didn't see any snaps in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers.

Heading into Week 13 action, Jones had started all 11 of the Patriots' games, but on Sunday it was Bailey Zappe who got the nod at QB. Given the results of the contest, it remains to be seen which signal-caller will handle the first snap Thursday night against the Steelers, but it would surprise us if coach Bill Belichick offered much clarity on the situation in the coming days.