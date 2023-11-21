Speaking with the media Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick refused to name a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "I've told everybody to be ready to go," Belichick said.

Belichick is trying to keep things close to the vest and said he'd announce a starter Sunday morning. All three of Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Will Grier have taken first-team reps in practice since the Week 10 loss to the Colts. Jones has not progressed as expected under offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, throwing 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions across 10 starts, while averaging a career-low 203.1 passing yards per game. Zappe would be the most logical option to start if it's not Jones. Neither is a recommended fantasy bet for the foreseeable future.