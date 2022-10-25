Jones completed three of his six passes for 13 yards and an interception in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears. He added three rushes for 24 yards.

Jones returned from a three-game absence caused by a high-ankle sprain and got off to a lackluster start. He was ultimately benched after throwing an interception deep in Bears' territory early in the second quarter. Bailey Zappe entered in his place and immediately led the Patriots' offense to two scoring drives, though he cooled down quite a bit across the final two quarters of the game. Jones managed to hold onto his starting role while rehabbing his high ankle sprain, but there may now be a true quarterback controversy in New England. At a minimum, it's unclear whether Jones or Zappe will get the call as the starter in a pivotal Week 8 matchup against the Jets.