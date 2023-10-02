Jones completed 12 of 21 passes with 150 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys. He also rushed three times for seven yards and lost a fumble.

Jones had a disastrous start to the game, losing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown while also throwing a pick-six just before halftime. With New England down 31-3 late in the third quarter, Bailey Zappe was called upon to relieve Jones. However, after the game, coach Bill Belichick confirmed that Jones will remain the starter for a Week 5 matchup against the Saints,Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.