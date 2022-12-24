Jones completed 21 of 33 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and netted minus-1 yard on one rush attempt in the Patriots' 22-18 loss to the Bengals on Saturday.

Jones put together much better numbers than during his forgettable Week 15 performance against the Raiders, although ultimately, the end result was another loss for New England. The second-year signal-caller found his most success when targeting Kendrick Bourne, although he continued to display strong chemistry with Jakobi Meyers as well. Jones will look to improve on Saturday's solid numbers in a favorable Week 17 home matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 1.