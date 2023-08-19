Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal indicates that it's his understanding that Jones is expected to see action in Saturday's preseason game against the Packers.

Meanwhile, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site points out that Jones -- who played in New England's final two exhibition games in 2022, per Daniels -- and the team's other offensive starters played three drives in the second preseason game last year, and if the QB does play Saturday, a similar pattern could follow. In last week's preseason opener, Jones was rested, with Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham and Trace McSorley handling signal-caller duties.