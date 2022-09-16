Jones (back/illness) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing fully Friday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Jones -- who had been dealing with a back issue coming out of Week 1 action -- practiced fully Wednesday, before sitting out Thursday's session due to an illness. Following his full participation Friday, the second-year QB -- who completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception in last Sunday's 20-7 loss to Miami -- now is poised to face a Steelers defense that racked up four picks and seven sacks in a 23-20 overtime win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 1.