Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Wednesday that Jones remains the Patriots' starting quarterback ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. "Yeah, we're not making any changes," Belichick said, when asked about the Patriots' quarterback situation.

Over the last two weeks, the Patriots have been outscored by a count of 72-3, with Jones being removed in both contests once the games got out of hand. Belichick has been clear about not blaming the offense's slide solely on Jones, and it's probably helped Jones' cause that backup Bailey Zappe hasn't impressed in mop-up duty the past two weeks. Either way, until or unless he picks up the pace, Jones will remain a speculative fantasy lineup option.