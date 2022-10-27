Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Thursday that Jones will start Sunday's game against the Jets, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Meanwhile, for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 3, Jones was not listed on the team's injury report, which was posted Wednesday. Based on that, it appears as though Jones won't face any notable limitations health-wise this weekend, and in that context Bailey Zappe is slated to serve as the Patriots' No. 2 QB on Sunday. Jone thus represents a lineup option deeper fantasy formats while squaring off against a Jets defense that has allowed an average of 209.4 passing yards per game to date.