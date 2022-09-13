Jones (back) continues to improve and is doing everything he needs to in order to play Sunday against Pittsburgh, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Jones was plagued by back spasms late in the season-opening loss to Miami, but he appears to have a good shot at suiting up in Week 2. Wednesday's practice report will likely shed more light on the situation, but a final decision may not come until closer to Sunday. If he's unable to play, the Patriots have veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe as potential replacements.