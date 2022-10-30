Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Jets.

Jones benefited from a quintessential Jets-Patriots moment late in the first half, as a controversial roughing the passer penalty erased a would-be pick-six that would have put the Jets up 17-3. New England instead got its second field goal on that drive to take a 10-6 deficit into the locker room. On the preceding possession, a questionable Jets unnecessary roughness penalty helped New England drive down to New York's 21-yard line, but Jones threw incomplete on 4th-and-1. Jones got a far better result on 4th-and-1 early in the third, finding Jakobi Meyers for a five-yard touchdown to take the lead. New England's defense led the way from there as the Patriots improved to 4-4. Jones was more lucky than good in this one, but he likely did enough to keep backup Bailey Zappe on the bench in Week 9 against the Colts.