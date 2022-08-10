ESPN's Mike Reiss notes that based on how Tuesday's practice unfolded, he'd be surprised if Jones plays in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants.
It remains to be seen if the Patriots make any sort of announcement on that front, but Reiss suggests that if Jones is held out of the contest, rookie Bailey Zappe "should see plenty of work behind Brian Hoyer" on Thursday.
More News
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Draws praise from his head coach•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Impresses with leadership•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Overmatched in playoff loss•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Solid in Sunday's loss•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Major bounce-back effort in rout•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Struggles continue in loss to Bills•