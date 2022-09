X-Rays on Jones' ankle following Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, were negative, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That said, the QB's ankle will continue to be evaluated, so Jones' status for next Sunday's game against the Packers will be worth monitoring. If he's forced to miss practice reps this coming week, Brian Hoyer would be next in line to handle New England's signal-caller reps.