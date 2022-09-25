Jones, who completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in the Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, sustained a leg injury late in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jones suffered the injury on his third and final interception of the day, limping off the field after the play was over. The second-year signal-caller generated a season-high yardage figure in the loss, and he's now posted an ugly 2:5 TD:INT through three contests. With his health now in question in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's defeat, Jones' status for a Week 4 road matchup against the Packers figures to be firmly up in the air for at least the early portion of the week.