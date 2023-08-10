Jones didn't throw in warmups prior to Thursday's preseason game against the Texans, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With that, Lazar indicates that it looks like the Patriots will roll with some QB combo of Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley, and Malik Cunningham versus Houston on Thursday. Assuming that's the case, Jones' next chance to see exhibition action would occur Aug. 19 against the Packers.