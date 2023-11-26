Jones is expected to start Sunday's game against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

On Friday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to reveal the team's starting QB, but it looks like Jones, who according to Mike Reiss of ESPN split practice reps this week about 50-50 with Bailey Zappe, is trending toward getting the initial snaps Sunday. If that's the case, Zappe would be next in line for signal-caller work, either by design to mix him in or should Jones struggle in the contest, given that the team let Will Grier go Saturday and didn't elevate Malik Cunningham from the practice squad ahead of Week 12 action. Considering the uncertainly that has surrounded 2-8 New England's QB situation following the team's Week 11 bye, Jones is a risky option in fantasy lineups, considering that he may be on a short leash, assuming he does indeed take the first snap on offense versus New York.