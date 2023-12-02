Though coach Bill Belichick hasn't confirmed the Patriots' Week 13 starting QB, Evan Lazar of the team's official site notes that all signs still point to Bailey Zappe starting over Jones in Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Jones has started all 11 of the 2-9 Patriots' games to date this season, but he's been pulled early in four of those contests, including after halftime in the team's 10-7 loss to the Giants in Week 12. On Sunday, it appears as though the team plans to turn to Zappe, and in that context Jones is not a fantasy lineup option this weekend.