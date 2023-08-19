Based on warmups, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site expects Jones and the Patriots' healthy starters to see action in Saturday's preseason game against the Packers.

It remains to be seen how much action Jones and co. will see versus Green Bay, but once his looming stint is completed, Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham and Trace McSorley are candidates to see QB reps for the remainder of Saturday's contest.