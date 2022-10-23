Jones (ankle) is expected to start Monday night's game against the Bears, barring a setback, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Jones has missed the Patriots' last three games due to a high-ankle sprain, but it looks like he's in line to suit up Monday, in the absence of any pre-game setbacks. Official confirmation of his Week 7 status won't arrive until the team's inactives are posted ahead of Monday's 8:15 ET kickoff, so ideally those considering Jones in fantasy lineups would have Bailey Zappe or Chicago's Justin Fields available as potential replacements.