The Patriots selected Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 15th overall.

Jones' draft day slide comes to an end as the Alabama product ends up in New England. Rumored to go as high as No.3 overall to the 49ers, Jones wound up being the fifth quarterback selected in the first round. Jones lacks the physical traits of Trey Lance or Justin Fields, but he is a polished and accurate passer who executed at a high level as the leader of the Crimson Tide. He torched the opposition in 2020, throwing for 4,500 yards on 11.2 YPA while tossing 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Having a star-studded supporting cast helped, but Jones showed an ability to operate an offense and read defenses. The Patriots have Cam Newton back on a one-year deal, so this is a move for the future in all likelihood with Jones likely set to take over in 2022 after a year of learning the system.