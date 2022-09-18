Jones completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 252 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Patriots were able to sneak out with a 17-14 win in the road matchup, and Jones could have done worse. It's encouraging that he coaxed big games out of Nelson Agholor (six catches for 110 yards and one touchdown on six targets) and Jakobi Meyers (nine catches for 95 yards on 13 targets), but the Patriots offense still seems short of where they'd like to be. With a 1-1 record, Jones will face the Ravens at home in Week 3.