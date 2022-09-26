Jones suffered a left high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Ravens, further tests confirmed Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Patriots haven't yet offered an official recovery timetable for the second-year quarterback, but Jones doesn't seem like a realistic candidate to suit up Week 4 at this point. New England reportedly hopes that Jones won't require surgery, which would help his chances of returning later this season, but for now Brian Hoyer seems set to draw the start versus Green Bay in Week 4. The Patriots also have rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe on hand to act as Hoyer's backup.