As Jones approaches his second NFL season, the quarterback's increased leadership has caught the eye of his teammates, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

"It's just at another level now," receiver Kendrick Bourne noted of the leadership Jones has displayed this offseason. "He's more comfortable, more confident. He knows what's going on, and the muscle memory is there [from having gone through it] -- OTAs, then camp, and the season. He's just more locked in, more secure in his position." Jones, who Reiss indicates is a candidate become a team captain in advance of Week 1, is also noticeably thinner these days, due to a changed diet, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports. Meanwhile, the 2021 first-rounder hopes to add some muscle to to his 6-3 frame, in order to better withstand hits as well as improve his arm strength. This coming season, Jones -- who turns 24 in September -- will continue to helm an attack that figures to be fueled by the RB duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, but the Patriots' offseason trade for DeVante Parker and the drafting of speedy Tyquan Thornton, does add to the team's a solid array of passing targets. There's definitely room for Jones to make strides in Year 2, but his fantasy upside remains tied to New England's approach on offense, now that long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels has moved on.