Coach Bill Belichick noted Friday that he "absolutely" feels the same way about Jones as he did prior to training camp last season, at which time he complimented the QB's progress, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

When asked if Jones is still the team's No. 1 signal-caller option, Belichick replied, "yeah, I mean, look, Mac's been our quarterback for two years. As I tell the team every year, each player, each coach, we all have to re-establish and prove ourselves every year. That's what this league is. That's for all of us -- '23 is '23. We'll see how '23 goes." Now heading into his third pro campaign since being drafted 15th overall in 2021, Jones is slated to work under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, who noted that the team's incumbent starter has "worked really, really hard this offseason." Following the 2023 NFL Draft, in which the team didn't select a signal-caller, it appears as though Jones will have an opportunity to solidify his standing as the team's top option at the position, with 2022 fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley and reported UDFA addition Malik Cunningham also in the team's signal-caller mix.