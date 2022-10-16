Jones (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
With Jones, who was able to practice in a limited fashion this past week, out for a third consecutive game, Bailey Zappe is slated to make his second straight start, backed up by Garrett Gilbert. Jones' next chance to suit up will thus arrive a week from Monday when the Patriots host the Bears in Week 7.
More News
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Not likely to play against Browns•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Sunday status TBD•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Officially questionable for Week 6•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Sunday status uncertain•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Still limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Still limited at practice•