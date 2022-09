Jones is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

If Jones' MRI on Monday reveals a high ankle sprain as expected, the second-year quarterback would likely face a multi-week absence. Brian Hoyer would start in Week 4 against the Packers if Jones is unable to play, while rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe would likely slot in as the backup.