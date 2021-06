Jones sported a compression sleeve on his lower right leg during Friday's OTA and was limping between periods, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Jones was still able to complete the practice session and split reps with Jarrett Stidham under center during the second half of the session after Cam Newton left with a finger injury. The rookie doesn't seem to be dealing with a major issue at the moment but he isn't operating at 100 percent either.