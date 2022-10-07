Jones (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions after being limited at practice this week.

Though the Patriots haven't totally ruled Jones out for Sunday's game, the doubtful designation signals that Bailey Zappe is expected to be the team's starting QB this weekend. At this stage, it seems likely that Garrett Gilbert will be elevated from the team's practice squad ahead of Week 5 action, and barring major improvement in short order, Jones' ankle injury appears poised to sideline him for a second straight week.