Jones (ankle) is listed a questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, Jones -- who has missed the Patriots' last three games with a high left ankle sprain -- has been progressing toward a possible return to action Monday night, with previous reports having suggested that Jones expects to be available. Ideally, further context with regard to his Week 7 status will surface ahead of the first wave of games Sunday, considering New England's 8:15 ET kickoff Monday. If Jones ends up not being cleared to play, Bailey Zappe would be in line to face Chicago.