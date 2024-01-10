Jones appeared in 11 games during the 2023 season, completing 224 of 345 pass attempts (64.9 percent) for 2,120 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 96 rushing yards on 26 carries.

Jones, who was supplanted as the Patriots' starting quarterback in Week 13 by Bailey Zappe, finished his third NFL season as a healthy inactive in the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Jets. Per Evan Lazar of the team's official site,, Jones is unlikely to have his fifth-year contract option exercised by New England this offseason. Jones will still remain on the Patriots' books through 2024, but it's unclear if he'll be given a chance to compete for the starting gig during the upcoming season. Lazar suggests that the signal-caller could be dealt this offseason and thus get a fresh start in a new locale.