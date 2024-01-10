Jones finished the 2023 season with 2,120 passing yards to go along with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games.

Jones, who was supplanted as the Patriots' starting QB in Week 13 by Bailey Zappe, finished his third season as a pro as the inactive third QB in Week 18. Per Evan Lazar of the team's official site, the 2021 first-rounder is unlikely to have his fifth-year contract option picked up by New England. Beyond that, it remains to be seen if Jones will be given an opportunity to compete for the starting job in 2024, with Lazar suggesting that it's possible that the signal caller could be dealt this offseason and thus get a fresh start in a new locale.