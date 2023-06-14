During OTAs and minicamp, Jones worked with the Patriots' first team offense "the vast majority of the time," according to Chris Mason of masslive.com.

While there had been some offseason speculation that there may be a QB controversy brewing in New England, Jones' efforts this spring suggest that he maintains a grip on the starting job ahead of 2022 fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe. Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Jones "has looked more confident this spring and has been throwing the ball well" while looking comfortable in the team's new offense under coordinator Bill O'Brien, who has reportedly been implementing portions of his system from the University of Alabama.