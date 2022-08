Mike Reiss of ESPN.com notes that the expectation is for Jones and most of the Patriots' top players to see minimal action in Friday's preseason finale against the Raiders.

Per Reiss, Jones and co. got in some good work during a pair of joint practices with the Raiders this week, so it seems likely that key starters who suit up Friday will log limited snaps. In that context, rookie QB Bailey Zappe is a candidate to see extended action in New England's exhibition finale.